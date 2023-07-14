Biden campaign says it raised $72 million in most recent quarter -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign said on Friday that it raised $72 million during the most recent quarter, marking the first fundraising tally they released.

"President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris have seen an outpouring of support in the 67 days since they launched their reelection campaign," the campaign said in a statement. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)