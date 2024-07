(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will cancel $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 more people, bringing the total number of those who have benefited from various debt relief actions to 4.76 million people.

Each of those borrowers has received an average of over $35,000 in debt cancellation, White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)