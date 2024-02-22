STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will cancel another $1.2 billion in student loans.

He was speaking on a trip to California that has been focused primarily on fundraising for his re-election.

"And while a college degree is still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is too expensive and too many Americans are still saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree."

The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years.

Recipients of the relief will receive an e-mail from Biden.

Last year the Supreme Court blocked Biden's broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

After the decision, Biden, a Democrat, pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief.

The White House said the administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for millions of people through executive actions.

Left-leaning progressive and young voters, whose support Biden needs to win re-election in November, have been vocal in advocating for student loan forgiveness on a wide scale, while Republicans largely oppose such actions.