He was speaking on a trip to California that has been focused primarily on fundraising for his re-election.
"And while a college degree is still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is too expensive and too many Americans are still saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree."
The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years.
Recipients of the relief will receive an e-mail from Biden.
Last year the Supreme Court blocked Biden's broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.
After the decision, Biden, a Democrat, pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief.
The White House said the administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for millions of people through executive actions.
Left-leaning progressive and young voters, whose support Biden needs to win re-election in November, have been vocal in advocating for student loan forgiveness on a wide scale, while Republicans largely oppose such actions.