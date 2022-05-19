Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden cheers Finland, Sweden NATO plans; Turkey balks

05/19/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: BIDEN: "Finland and Sweden make NATO stronger..."

At a meeting at the White House with the leaders of Finland and Sweden, U.S. President Joe Biden offered his unequivocal support for their efforts to join NATO.

"They meet every NATO requirement, and then some."

Sweden and Finland are seeking membership after decades of standing outside the Cold War era military alliance designed to deter threats from the Soviet Union, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened security concerns and changed the equation.

Biden, who has rallied the West to stand up to Russia, on Thursday stressed NATO's importance as a defensive alliance.

"So let me be clear. New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation."

But Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed strong opposition to the Nordic countries' inclusion.

ERDOGAN: "We have told allies that we will say 'no' to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership."

Turkey, a NATO member, has accused both nations of harboring Kurdish militants it considers terrorists and supplying them with weapons.

Finland's president on Thursday vowed his country would commit to the security of Turkey and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said conversations among Finland, Sweden and Turkey were underway.

STOLTENBERG: "I'm confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family."

All 30 NATO nations must approve any new members.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pExclusive-U.S. aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russian blockade
RE
05:58pChinese efforts to replenish reserves with Russian oil would not violate U.S. sanctions -White House
RE
05:57pS&P 500 ends lower as recession fears rise
RE
05:57pBuffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
RE
05:56pAfter delay, U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid
RE
05:54pFactbox-New U.S. state laws directed at transgender youth
RE
05:53pExclusive-Bell, Telus lobby Canada to stop sale of Shaw's wireless business to Quebecor -sources
RE
05:51pAmerican driving mileage tops pre-pandemic levels in March
RE
05:50pBiden cheers Finland, Sweden NATO plans; Turkey balks
RE
05:49pStrong household finances may mean Fed must to do more -Kashkari
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
2World stocks slide as growth fears persist, safe-havens gain
3TDCX to Be Included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index
4Chart of the day: Investors and their fears
5MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022

HOT NEWS