Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry

08/19/2022 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden signs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's climate law could help to expand a burgeoning but controversial industry that seeks to capture gases from rotting food and farm waste and convert them into fuel and other forms of energy.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biden signed on Tuesday includes new tax credits for companies that build machinery, like anaerobic digesters, to capture climate-harming emissions including methane from landfills or animal manure lagoons and convert them into natural gas, electricity and heat. The biogas industry argues the technology is key to meeting the nation's climate goals.

"This bill is probably the most helpful piece of legislation that we have had in well over a decade, maybe ever," said Patrick Serfass, executive director of the American Biogas Council (ABC).

Many environmental groups have opposed the biogas industry, particularly the construction of on-farm manure digesters, because they are often economical only for large-scale farms. The groups argue new credits for the industry could incentivize already-big farms to grow, increasing emissions and other environmental harms such as runoff into waterways.

"We're at a moment that really demands bold action on climate," said Ruthie Lazenby, a staff attorney at the environmental justice clinic at Vermont Law School. "When you really dig into the details, it's far less clear that biogas is actually a win for the climate."

The law expands available tax credits for the industry to include biogas systems that produce heat and natural gas, previously available only to projects that generated electricity.

It also appropriates nearly $2 billion to the Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program through 2027 and $8.45 billion to its Environmental Quality Incentives Program through 2026. Farmers can access funds through both programs to build pricy manure digesters that capture emissions from animal waste.

The law could accelerate growth among a wider spectrum of biogas projects, said Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, a New York-based biogas company.

"It may make smaller, marginal, more difficult projects economical," Comora said.

At present there are 2,300 biogas projects in the United States, according to the ABC.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Timothy Gardner and Matthew Lewis)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
OPAL FUELS INC. 0.42% 9.64 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.72% 432.6248 Real-time Quote.145.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aWall Street reminded of risks as Fed mulls more intervention
RE
11:27aBiden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry
RE
11:23aFED'S BARKIN : "A lot of time" before September rate decision needs to be made
RE
11:21aRussia's idle primary oil refining capacity revised down 11% for Sept
RE
11:19aEU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
RE
11:18aUkraine's sovereign debt freeze to trigger CDS payments
RE
11:15aAs Iraqi protesters rally, political deadlock leaves families without cash
RE
11:06aChina extends NEV purchase tax exemption worth 100 billion yuan
RE
11:01aUK police officer who murdered woman charged with further sex crimes
RE
10:59aNigeria's Buhari worried over large scale crude oil theft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
4Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
5UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

HOT NEWS