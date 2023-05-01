STORY: Marcos, on the first White House visit by a Philippines leader in 10 years, stressed the importance of the United States as his country's sole treaty ally in a region with "arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now."

U.S. officials said the leaders would agree new guidelines for stronger military cooperation, as well as stepped up economic cooperation, underscoring a dramatic turnaround in U.S.-Philippine relations over the past year.

"The United States remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea," Biden told Marcos in the Oval Office, reaffirming a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty that calls for the United States to act in the event of an armed attack on the Philippine military.

U.S. official said the new guidelines focused on military coordination across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, while the U.S. administration will also transfer three C-130 aircraft and look to send additional patrol vessels to the Philippines.

"It is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China, Asia Pacific and Indo-Pacific region," Marcos said.