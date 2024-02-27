STORY: With a partial government shutdown just days away, there's little progress so far from the U.S. Congress on spending bills.

Political chaos remains at the forefront as lawmakers disagree on funding and aid to U.S. allies.

And in-fighting by Republicans - who control the House of Representatives - is in the spotlight.

"I hope that in the coming days, serious-minded House Republicans can work with Democrats to find a path out of the shutdown threat."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

"We realize the speaker of the House is in a difficult position. But he must reject the MAGA hard right."

The spending bill is being held up by a group of conservative hardliners, who have formed their own opposition party within Republican ranks.

They want to see spending cuts and policy positions injected into how dollars are spent and have brought the government to the brink of a shutdown or a partial shutdown three times in the past six months.

Now - some are even threatening to oust Mike Johnson as speaker if he allows a vote on the $95 billion foreign aid bill that passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.

So far Johnson has resisted putting up the aid bill for a vote in the House.

That's led to the White House stepping up its personal attacks on Johnson - for blocking bills that President Joe Biden supports.

"I want to thank the leaders for being here today. We got a lot of work to do..."

On Tuesday - Biden met with top Democrats and Republicans in Congress to talk about aid to Ukraine, Israel - and the looming shutdown.

"A shutdown would damage the economy significantly, and I think we all agree to that. And we need bipartisan solutions."

After about an hour, there was optimism that a government shutdown would be avoided.

House Speaker Johnson:

"We believe that we can get to an agreement on these issues to prevent a government shutdown. And that's our first responsibility.

As the government funding deadline inches closer, some lawmakers worry that hardline demands for policy riders that restrict access to abortion, defund diversity programs and promote gun rights could cause further delay.