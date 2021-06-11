Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's
administration, under pressure from labor unions and U.S.
senators including from his home state of Delaware, is
considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from
biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
The issue pits two of the administration's important
political constituencies against each other: blue-collar
refinery workers and farmers who depend on biofuel mandates to
prop up a massive market for corn.
It could prompt an about-face for the administration, which
had been rolling back former President Donald Trump's dramatic
expansion of waivers for U.S. refiners from the Renewable Fuel
Standard.
The law requires them to blend billions of gallons of
ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel each year or buy
credits from those that do.
The credits, known as RINs, are currently at their highest
price in the program's 13-year history, and refiners have said
the policy threatens to bankrupt fuel makers already slammed by
sinking demand during the pandemic.
Biofuel advocates counter that fuel makers should have
invested in biofuel blending facilities years ago and can pass
through added costs for buying credits.
Renewable fuel credits traded down 15% on Friday morning
after the news. Credits <RIN-D6-US> traded at $1.70 each, down
from $2.00 on Thursday, traders said. Prices later traded at
$1.85 each.
Democratic senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware
have held at least two discussions in recent weeks with Michael
Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to
discuss providing relief for refiners, according to the three
sources.
Coons and Carper were seeking to help the state's lone
refinery, a plant in Delaware City with a capacity of about
180,000 barrels per day. Their requests added to a chorus of
pleas from other states hosting refineries, including
Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.
In the meetings, Regan and the senators discussed options
like a nationwide general waiver exempting the refining industry
from some obligations, lowering the amount of renewable fuel
refiners must blend in the future, creating a price cap on
compliance credits, and issuing an emergency declaration, two of
the sources said.
Nick Conger, an EPA spokesperson, confirmed Regan had met
with the senators but did not comment further on the discussions
or confirm whether the agency was looking at ways to provide
relief to refiners.
Coons did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Carper said the senator has spoken to
Regan a number of times about the high costs for RINs.
Seth Harris, deputy assistant to the president on labor and
economic issues, has also met with union representatives to hear
their grievances about biofuel mandates, the two sources said.
Harris did not respond to a request for comment.
Merchant refiners like PBF Energy, which operates
the Delaware City plant, say biofuel laws could shut down plants
and kill thousands of union jobs.
The company recently shut most of its refinery in New
Jersey, the latest in a series of shutdowns along the U.S. East
Coast. The region, which faces higher refining costs because of
its distance from U.S. oil fields, has seen fuel production
capacity drop about 40% since 2000.
Federal data shows that only eight refineries remain out of
the 17 that were operating on the U.S. East Coast in 2000.
At least one company has already bet the administration will
end up helping refiners. Reuters previously reported that Delta
Air Lines Inc had stopped buying RINs, leaving its
refinery in Pennsylvania with a $346 million liability at the
end of the first quarter.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by
David Gregorio and Edmund Blair)