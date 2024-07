WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is continuing to conduct official business while experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms associated with his COVID diagnosis, his doctor said on Thursday, adding that the president's vital signs remain normal.

Biden is continuing treatment with Paxlovid, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House.

