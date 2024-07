WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy as "President Putin" before correcting himself at the NATO summit in Washington.

"Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, referring to Zelenskiy before correcting himself.

"Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskiy. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden said while correcting himself.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh in Washington)