Biden decides to stick with Space Force as branch of U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is looking
at all policies put in place by Republican predecessor Donald
Trump, with a view toward possibly rolling them back, but not so
the U.S. Space Force.
"They absolutely have the full support of the Biden
administration," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters on Wednesday about the Space Force, a day after her
dismissal of a question about the service suggested Biden was
less than enthusiastic about it.
The Space Force was created as a separate branch of the U.S.
military by Trump, who spoke enthusiastically about the need for
a force to protect American interests in orbit and celebrated
its new flag in an Oval Office ceremony.
Since it was carved out of the Air Force, there had been
speculation that Biden might seek to send the Space Force back
to where it was before and deny Trump a signature achievement.
But Biden has decided to keep what has been called the
world's only independent space force, officially established in
December 2019.
"We are not revisiting the decision to establish the Space
Force," Psaki said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter
Cooney)