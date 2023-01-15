Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden declares emergency for storm-hit California

01/15/2023 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday.

It came as another wave of rainstorms began to drench the waterlogged state at the weekend.

And after state governor Gavin Newsom made a public call earlier in the day for the president to make a move.

"Because that's my response to the folks out there on cots right now, in terms of what are we going to do for them."

A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded California since Dec. 26.

The weather event, involving a flowing column of condensed water vapor, is rarely seen in such frequent succession.

They've left at least 19 people dead, and brought floods, mudslides, power outages, home evacuations and road closures.

Biden ordered federal aid for state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, according to a White House statement.

At the earlier briefing in the central city of Merced, Newsom urged Californians to remain "vigilant" over the next two days, saying he was aware many people are fatigued about the ongoing challenges.

As rain, snow and gusts swept into the state yet again on Saturday, residents in this Santa Cruz County community of Felton said they were indeed fatigued.

"We cleaned it up and the next thing you know, fast forward six days, we're flooding again. So we're in shock because even though we prepped for it, we didn't prep for it to get as high as it did, so that was more mess, more destruction. Our furnace is gone. It's just a lot. And to go through it a third time, it's just defeating."

"Three floods in 10 days or a week is a bit too much. It's tough but life goes on, you know."

The ninth and final atmospheric river of the series is due to make landfall on Monday and last a couple of days.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aNewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
RE
04:14aBiden’s action makes federal funding available to affected indiv…
RE
04:13aBiden declared a major disaster exists in alabama and ordered fe…
RE
04:09aU.s. president joseph r. biden, jr. approves alabama disaster de…
RE
03:54aBiden declares emergency for storm-hit California
RE
03:25aZimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
RE
03:19aAt least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia
RE
03:17aSaudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December
RE
03:15aIranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
RE
02:53aFactbox-Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
2NewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
3Kafa'a For Financial & Economical Investments P L C : Trading (KAFA) 20..
4First Finance : Disclosure (FFCO) 2023 01 15
5China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID cur..

HOT NEWS