News: Latest News
Biden 'determined to ban assault weapons' in U.S.

08/30/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
STORY: "I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country - determined," Biden said. "We have to act for all those kids gunned down on our streets every single day that never make the news."

As in 2020, when Biden was elected president, Pennsylvania will be a key battleground state in November and in the next presidential election in 2024.

It is home to one of a handful of competitive Senate races that will determine whether Democrats can hold onto their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Biden also plans visits to the state on Thursday for a major political speech and next Monday to mark Labor Day.

Ahead of the elections in November, many Republican candidates are portraying Democrats as unwilling to fight growing crime rates in some parts of the country.


© Reuters 2022
