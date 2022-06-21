Biden discusses COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

"The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and affective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old. In the first time in our fight against this pandemic, nearly every American can now have access to life saving vaccines."

Biden went on to say that vaccines will be available at pediatrician offices, children's hospitals, health clinics and in pharmacies.

He also urged elected officials to not get in the way of parents who want to vaccinate their children. Adding that, "this is no time for politics."