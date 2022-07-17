Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion

07/17/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden visits Saudi Arabia

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with Saudi Arabia on discussions at a bilateral summit about the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a key controversy between the two nations.

Answering reporters as he arrived at the White House from his first Middle East trip as president, Biden disputed the Saudi foreign minister's account that he did not hear Biden blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of the Washington Post columnist, a harsh critic of his native Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether the minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, was telling the truth in recounting the exchange between Biden and the crown prince, the president said "No".

U.S. intelligence agencies believe the crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi, a U.S. citizen, which the de facto Saudi ruler denies.

Jubeir said the crown prince, known as MbS, had told Biden the kingdom had acted to prevent a repeat of mistakes like Khashoggi's killing and that the United States had also made mistakes.

The minister told Fox News on Saturday that he "didn't hear that particular phrase" from Biden blaming the crown prince.

Biden, asked whether he regretted exchanging a first bump with MbS on Friday, replied: "Why don't you guys talk about something that matters? I'm happy to answer a question that matters."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aCMOC's Congo mine suspends copper and cobalt exports
RE
03:42aChina's cmoc suspends copper and cobalt exports from tenke fungu…
RE
03:30aTwo Catholic priests abducted in Nigeria, diocese says
RE
03:23aSAS and pilots negotiate around the clock, seeking end crippling strike
RE
03:05aUAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector
RE
02:35aBiden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion
RE
01:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:50aRussia reinforces defensive positions in occupied southern Ukraine - UK military
RE
01:50aUk military intelligence - russia reinforcing includes movement…
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - russia is reinforcing its defensive p…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
2CMOC's Congo mine suspends copper and cobalt exports
3CHINA'S CMOC SUSPENDS COPPER AND COBALT EXPORTS FROM TENKE FUNGU…
4Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi
5On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island

HOT NEWS