Biden doing fine, still has mild COVID symptoms -White House

07/22/2022 | 08:03am EDT
U.S. President Biden travels to Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "doing just fine" and continued to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 as of Thursday night, White House COVID Coordinator Dr, Ashish Jha said on Friday.

Jha, in a CNN interview, said he would check the president's condition on Friday morning.

"The symptoms were basically the same," he said. "As of 10 p.m. .... he said he was feeling just fine."

The White House on Thursday announced that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue working but in isolation.

Biden, 79 - the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States - is scheduled to have three virtual meetings on Friday, according to the White House.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katharine Jackson; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
