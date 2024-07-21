STORY: :: File

U.S. President Joe Biden has ended his faltering reelection bid.

In a post on X, the 81-year-old said he would stay in his role as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he said, while adding, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."

:: File

He also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the party's candidate.

:: June 27, 2024

There's been a wave of public and private pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials for him to quit after his shockingly poor performance in a televised debate last month against Donald Trump, his Republican rival.

It took the spotlight away from Trump's false statements and put it squarely on Biden's fitness for another four year term, all as donors began to revolt.

:: July 11, 2024

Other gaffes at a NATO summit did not help, either.

He invoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's name when he meant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

and called Harris "Vice President Trump."

:: June 28, 2024

:: July 5, 2024

Biden initially resisted pressure to step aside, and sat down for rare television interviews.

But polls showed Trump's lead in key battleground states widening.

And Democrats began to fear a wipeout in the House and Senate.

Just days ago Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Trump wanted to run against Biden. He really thought he could take Biden."

Darrell West with the Brookings Institution says Biden's moves creates problems for the Republicans, at least in the short term.

"They're just going to have to recast the whole thrust of their campaign which was saying Joe Biden was too old, he couldn't do the job, his family was corrupt -- all that disappears now."

For his part, Trump told CNN on Sunday that he believed Harris would be easier to defeat in the November 5 election.

It's unclear whether other senior Democrats might challenge Harris for the nomination or if the party would choose to open the field for nominations.

Biden is the first sitting president to give up his party's nomination for reelection since President Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

And it leaves his replacement with less than four months to wage a campaign.