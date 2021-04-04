Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan

04/04/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan contains investment that will foster job growth in the short- and long-term, including child care funding so more Americans get back to work, his top economic adviser said Sunday.

Biden's blueprint to revitalize America's infrastructure is designed to create more jobs and keep the economy going as the United States emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

"But let's also think for the longer term, about where those investments that we can make that will really drive, not just more job growth but better job growth, not just job growth in the short term but job growth for long term, by investing in our infrastructure, by investing in our research and development, in a way that we haven't since the 1960s," he said.

Deese joined several Biden administration officials on television news shows on Sunday to promote the plan, which has drawn strong opposition from Republicans as too expensive and too liberal.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt urged the administration to scale the plan way back, to focus on basics.

"If we'd go back and look at roads and bridges and ports and airports, and maybe even underground water systems and broadband, you'd still be talking about less than 30% of this entire package," Blunt said on the Fox program.

Blunt said he believed that a less ambitious goal, of around $615 billion, would be more palatable to some of his Republican colleagues and get Biden the bipartisan deal he has said he wanted.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aJOHN BURNS : If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
DJ
09:50aBiden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan
RE
08:52a500 mln Facebook users' data may be leaked
RE
08:49aU.S. ousts Astra from factory, puts J&J in charge
RE
08:32aCENTRAL BANK OF OMAN  : CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any...
PU
07:25aFrance, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
RE
07:23aFrance lifts 2021 deficit, debt forecasts
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
05:00aWall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2France, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
4S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ