STORY: Biden appeared in front of thousands of flag-waving well-wishers to a rousing Celtic punk anthem in an event that brought the kind of energy the Democratic president will hope to recreate in domestic rallies.

"Over the years stories of this place have become part of my soul," Biden told the crowd in front of a cathedral that his great-great-great-grandfather helped build.

The tour of Ireland, the longest ever by a sitting U.S. president, allowed Biden to indulge in days of light-hearted banter and endless photo ops.