Biden energy envoy Hochstein happy with Russian oil price cap so far

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States, one of
the architects of the G7's price cap on Russian oil, is so far
happy with the way the mechanism is functioning, Amos Hochstein,
the Biden administration's energy envoy said on Tuesday.
The Group of Seven countries, the European Union and
Australia implemented the price cap on seaborne cargoes of
Russian oil on Dec. 5, setting it at $60 a barrel as part of
sanctions that aim to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions include an EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian
oil and a U.S. ban on imports of Russian energy.
"So far we are seeing exactly what we wanted to see,"
Hochstein told a U.S. Export-Import Bank conference.
He said he spoke on Tuesday morning with the chief executive
of "one of the largest crude trading houses" who told him that
they have started trading crude below the price cap. Hochstein
did not detail that discussion further.
Russia, the world's biggest exporter of fossil fuels, could
cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country
that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap, Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 9.
Such threats have made some market players anxious that
prices could spike if there are cuts. But as the price cap plan
was being formulated, Russia has boosted exports to countries
like India and China which have not agreed to the price cap
plan, which has kept oil flowing to markets.
The U.S. Treasury has said that the cap is
"institutionalizing" price discounts on Russian oil that such
buyers have enjoyed this year.
The G7 will adjust the price cap level as market conditions
change.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Timothy Gardner
Editing by Marguerita Choy)