Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources

11/15/2022 | 05:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS