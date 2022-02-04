Log in
Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official

02/04/2022 | 07:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Overland Park Solar Array in Toledo, Ohio

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects.

The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2022
