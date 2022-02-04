Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official
02/04/2022 | 07:44am EST
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects.
The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)