Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden extends pause on student loan repayment

12/22/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
President Biden attends the National Education Association's Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly in Washington

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his administration was extending the pause on student loan repayment for an additional 90 days, citing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days - through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

In August, the Biden administration had extended the pause through Jan. 31, 2022.

"We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments," Biden said on Wednesday.

The extension of the pause comes as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surge around the United States.

Nearly 41 million borrowers benefited from a freeze on interest accruals and about 27 million borrowers have not had to pay their monthly bills since the forbearance began.

Democratic lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren welcomed Biden's announcement and continued to call on the administration to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt.

"We continue to call on President Biden to take executive action to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which will help close the racial wealth gap for borrowers and accelerate our economic recovery," the Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pBiden extends pause on student loan repayment
RE
01:06pExplainer-What is known so far about deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial
RE
01:01pOil prices rise on inventory drawdown, though Omicron caution lingers
RE
12:52pU.S. authorizes certain transactions with Taliban to ease flow of aid to Afghanistan
RE
12:52pUK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
RE
12:48pBritain exceeds 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time
RE
12:39pPfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use
RE
12:37pUN chief says 'Ponzi scheme' crashed Lebanon's finances -video
RE
12:35pPfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use
RE
12/21WRAPUP 8-S.African study offers Omicron hope amid second coronavirus Christmas
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
2Bad news accumulate for the British economy
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

HOT NEWS