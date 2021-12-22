Biden extends pause on student loan repayment

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on
Wednesday that his administration was extending the pause on
student loan repayment for an additional 90 days, citing impacts
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today my Administration is extending the pause on federal
student loan repayments for an additional 90 days - through May
1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further
strengthen our economic recovery," Biden said in a statement
released by the White House.
In August, the Biden administration had extended the pause
through Jan. 31, 2022.
"We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still
coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time
before resuming payments," Biden said on Wednesday.
The extension of the pause comes as cases of the Omicron
variant of the coronavirus surge around the United States.
Nearly 41 million borrowers benefited from a freeze on
interest accruals and about 27 million borrowers have not had to
pay their monthly bills since the forbearance began.
Democratic lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Chuck
Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren welcomed Biden's
announcement and continued to call on the administration to
cancel up to $50,000 in student debt.
"We continue to call on President Biden to take executive
action to cancel $50,000 in student debt, which will help close
the racial wealth gap for borrowers and accelerate our economic
recovery," the Democratic lawmakers said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)