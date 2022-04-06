Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden extends pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31

04/06/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person in graduation regalia stands on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration was extending a pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31 of this year, giving borrowers additional financial support after two difficult economic years during the pandemic.

The moratorium on repayments has been extended multiple times since it was first put in place in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current pause had been set to expire on May 1.

"To enable Americans to continue to get back on their feet after two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced, my administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments," Biden said in a statement.

Nearly 41 million borrowers have benefited from a freeze on interest accruals and about 27 million borrowers have not had to pay their monthly bills since the forbearance began.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49aAnalysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic bite
RE
10:47aTSX hits near-three week low on concerns over U.S. policy tightening
RE
10:43aTextron nabs order for up to 30 Cessna Citation light jets from flyExclusive
RE
10:42aNasdaq slides 2% as tech rout deepens ahead of Fed minutes
RE
10:42aDrugmaker GSK cuts ties with Russia government over Ukraine crisis
RE
10:41aNasdaq slides 2% as tech rout deepens ahead of Fed minutes
RE
10:40aCrypto exchange Binance.US valued at $4.5 bln in first external funding round
RE
10:40aIndia supplies two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka
RE
10:40aLufthansa says will restrict cancellations to some domestic flig…
RE
10:38aBreaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Asian buyers of Russian oil, gas and coal
3Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
4HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients
5Gold subdued as robust dollar dims appeal; focus on Fed minutes

HOT NEWS