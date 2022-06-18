Biden falls off bike: 'I got my foot caught'

"I'm good," Biden said after the tumble, which occurred in front of the press pool. Biden routinely bikes in the Gordons Pond area on the Delaware shore on weekends.

The president said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.

Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were finishing up a morning bike ride in the Gordons Pond area on the Delaware shore. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The White House said no medical attention is needed.