Biden, 'feeling good', expects in-person return this week

Biden commented that his voice was "raspy" but he was still keeping to a "full schedule".

Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden's symptoms "have now almost completely resolved."

The White House has sought to show Biden working through his illness. Last week, it released a video of him reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday (July 22) he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

The president had no public events over the weekend, and travel plans for the early part of this week were canceled.