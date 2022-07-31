Biden feeling well, isolating after rebound case of COVID

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is
feeling well and continuing his isolation measures after again
testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said in a memo
released by the White House on Sunday.
Biden tested positive for COVID again on Saturday in what
the White House doctor described as a "rebound" case seen in a
small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug
Paxlovid.
"Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday,
we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his
SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," the physician,
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in the memo on Sunday.
Biden tested positive for COVID for the first time on July
21 and previously described his experience with the coronavirus
as mild, saying he was able to continue working while in
isolation and attributed his relative ease with the disease to
vaccines and other treatments.
Biden, 79, had initially emerged from COVID isolation on
Wednesday when he tested negative.
After testing positive again, the president had to cancel
some trips and events to celebrate recent legislative victories
and to help boost his slumping poll ratings.
A small but significant percentage of people who take
Paxlovid will suffer a relapse or a rebound that occurs days
after the five-day treatment course has ended, studies have
shown.
"Biden will continue to conduct the business of the American
people from the Executive Residence," his physician said on
Sunday.
The White House had sought to underscore Biden's ability to
work through his illness when he first tested positive,
releasing videos of him assuring Americans he was doing fine and
of his participation in virtual meetings with White House staff.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)