Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden, first lady report making over $600,000 in 2021 tax filing

04/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Harris celebrate onstage at their election rally in Wilmington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and his wife Jill released their federal tax returns on Friday, showing the couple earned more than $600,000 last year and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 24.6%.

The Bidens also donated roughly 2.8% of their income, or $17,384, to charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, which works to prevent child abuse. Beau Biden, the president's son, died of cancer in 2015.

The tradition of presidents making their federal tax returns public was broken by Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Trump said he was not able to do so while being audited by the Internal Revenue Service, even as the agency claimed he was free to release them.

The Bidens reported federal adjusted gross income of $610,702 and paid $150,439 in federal income tax. The previous year, when Biden was running for president, they reported $607,336 in income.

Biden earned $378,333 with his presidential salary, slightly below what would normally be $400,000 in pay because he entered office on Jan. 20. Jill Biden earned $67,116 from her job teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

The couple earned $103,258 in taxable interest, pensions, annuities, IRA distributions, and Social Security benefits as well as $61,995 in book royalties.

"With this release, the president has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief," the White House said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reported federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563, the White House said, paying $523,371 in federal income tax for an effective federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Emhoff stepped down from his law firm in 2021 and the firm is paying back his partnership stake over a number of years, a White House spokesperson said.

Last year he received $582,543 from his law firms DLA Piper, which he left last year, and Venable, which he left in 2017.

Harris' book sales increased in 2021 and she made a net profit of $386,713 on those.

Emhoff, who teaches at Georgetown Law, and Harris made $380,288 in combined wages and roughly $319,000 in a gain on the sale of their house in San Francisco.

They contributed roughly 1.3% of their income, or $22,100, to charity, according to the information from the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:52pElon musk considering bringing in partners on twitter bid- ny po…
RE
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:51pMerchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources
RE
05:51pTrump endorses Vance in Ohio's Republican Senate primary
RE
05:50pUnited States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence
RE
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.59% to 92.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pEuro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pSterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3060 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pDollar Gains 1.73% to 126.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary..
2Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
4Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS