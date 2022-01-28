Biden gets climate win with court 'loss' on Gulf of Mexcio oil leases

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge’s surprise decision this
week to annul the Biden administration’s first Gulf of Mexico
oil lease auction because of its climate change impact has
raised questions about the future of the nation’s federal
drilling program – and played directly into the president’s
hand.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, made a campaign pledge to
end federal oil and gas drilling to fight climate change. That
was a stark contrast to then-President Donald Trump, a
pro-drilling climate skeptic. Some 25% of U.S. oil and gas
production comes from federal lands and waters.
But the U.S. District Court of Louisiana in June blocked his
administration’s attempt to suspend new leasing auctions pending
a broad program review, after several drilling states sued. The
court upheld the states' argument that the federal government
has a Congressional mandate to regularly auction off public
acreage to enhance energy independence and generate revenue.
That decision by a Trump-appointed judge in Louisiana forced
Biden’s Interior Department to proceed with the previously
planned auction off the Gulf Coast in November. That sale
generated more than $190 million, the highest since 2019, on 1.7
million acres sold, and drew bids from majors including Exxon
Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp.
This week’s ruling, from a judge in the District of Columbia
appointed by former President Barack Obama, came after a
challenge by environmental group Earthjustice. In a "defeat" for
Biden, it vacated the Gulf of Mexico auction entirely. The judge
said the Interior Department failed to properly account for its
impact on global warming.
Trump's Interior Department had drafted the environmental
impact statement for the auction, which contained an argument
that oil production in the Gulf of Mexico would reduce, not
increase, greenhouse gas emissions because production is dirtier
elsewhere in the world.
Biden's Interior Department must now do what it originally
intended: take a fresh look at environmental and climate impacts
of drilling. It has not yet said yet whether it will suspend
other planned drilling auctions pending review, or how long the
review will take.
The environmental group that sued hailed the court's
decision and hopes the administration will stop leasing. A
Louisiana state official, meanwhile, accused Biden of sabotaging
the auction. The U.S. drilling industry and its backers are
likely to appeal the case in the hopes of keeping sales moving.
There are hints that Biden's Interior Department knew its
Gulf of Mexico oil auction was on weak legal footing.
In the Record of Decision for the sale, it noted that,
months after the environmental review was finalized, a federal
appeals court in 2020 ruled the government must consider foreign
oil consumption in its analysis of how such sales impact
greenhouse gas emissions.
That ruling had already effectively blocked U.S. approval of
Hilcorp's Liberty drilling project in Alaska.
But the Interior Department's sale document said it did not
believe it needed to conduct any additional analysis on how
foreign consumption affects emissions.
An Interior Department official declined to comment.
Ali Zaidi, deputy White House national climate advisor, said
the court decision shows the U.S. oil leasing program needs to
be reformed and the Interior Department should have the space to
do that work
WildEarth Guardians, an environmental group that has sued
the federal government repeatedly over climate impacts of
onshore leasing and won several victories, said this week's
ruling raises doubts about whether the administration can
proceed with other planned sales early this year.
"We've set a bar. This latest ruling, I think sets an even
stronger bar," said WildEarth Guardians attorney Jeremy Nichols.
"And it certainly calls into question whether the Bureau of Land
Management is going to be able to legally justify more onshore
oil and gas leasing at this point."
Last month the group sought a court order from a federal
judge in New Mexico to stop U.S. drilling permit approvals in
parcels included in three Trump administration lease sales. The
Bureau of Land Management has approved 118 drilling permits on
the challenged parcels.
Scott Lauermann, a spokesman for oil industry lobby group
the American Petroleum Institute, said late Thursday the API was
reviewing the Gulf of Mexico decision and "considering our
options.”
Elizabeth Murrill, Solicitor General of Louisiana, which is
an intervenor in the case, said the court and the Biden
administration were hurting blue-collar workers.
“It is extremely disappointing that the Biden administration
continues to sabotage oil and gas lease sales. These actions are
crippling consumers, destroying jobs, and jeopardizing our
national security," she said.
Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, whose company was one o the high
bidders in the Gulf of Mexico sale, said Chevron was reviewing
the decision.
"We're disappointed because these lease sales have been
conducted successfully in the Gulf of Mexico for decades now and
have resulted in us being one of the largest leaseholders out
there with over 240 leases," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Writing by
Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)