WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will skip an event on his public schedule on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in two days after reporting dental pain, the White House said.

Biden reported dental pain on Sunday, prompting an examination and a root canal that day, according to a letter from his physician that was distributed to the press.

After experiencing more pain this morning, which the physician Kevin O'Connor said was anticipated, his medical team planned to "complete the President's root canal today, at the White House."

The White House canceled Biden's appearance at an event on Monday morning celebrating college athletes and said they would announce more details about Monday's schedule later.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Trevor Hunnicutt