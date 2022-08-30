Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden heads to Pennsylvania to discuss combating gun violence

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will travel to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence, a top concern among Americans ahead of congressional elections in November.

Biden will use his visit to the small city of Wilkes-Barre to lay out plans that include asking Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs and providing some of that money to police to reduce gun crime.

The request, unveiled in budget proposals earlier this month, will include $13 billion over the next five years to hire and train an additional 100,000 police officers.

Ahead of the elections in November, many Republican candidates are portraying Democrats as unwilling to fight growing crime rates in some parts of the country.

They are also trying to tie them to the "defund the police" movement that arose out of racial justice protests in 2020, although many Democrats, including Biden, have never supported slashing police funds.

As in 2020, when Biden was elected president, Pennsylvania will be a key battleground state in November and in the next presidential election in 2024.

It is home to one of a handful of competitive Senate races that will determine whether Democrats can hold onto their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate.

But some Democratic candidates in the state and elsewhere have wrestled with whether to join Biden on the campaign trail, with some fearing his low approval ratings could drag down their campaigns.

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and the state's current lieutenant governor, was not expected to join Biden for the event on Tuesday but planned to meet with him at another Pennsylvania event on next week.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aMadagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead, police say
RE
07:10aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall by $3 to $94.01 a barrel…
RE
07:09aCorning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push
RE
07:09aAngola's main opposition party challenges election results - letter
RE
07:09aBrent crude oil futures fall by $4 to $101.09 a barrel…
RE
07:04aPolish cabinet backs 2023 budget with 65 billion zloty deficit, PM says
RE
07:03aRoper Technologies to buy Frontline Education for about $3.4 bln
RE
07:03aNYC, California pension leaders seek payment codes for gun sellers
RE
07:03aMusk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
RE
07:02aBest Buy beats quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
2Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
3China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
4Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - AN ISSUE OF CHF 140 MN TO CHF 170 MN IS…

HOT NEWS