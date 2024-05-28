STORY: :: President Biden honors fallen service members

during the 156th observance of Memorial Day

:: May 27, 2024

:: Arlington, Virginia

"Our democracy is more than just a system of government. It's the very soul of America. It's how we've been able to constantly adapt through the centuries. It's why we've always emerged from every challenge, stronger than we went in and how we come together as one nation united. And just as our fallen heroes have kept the ultimate faith with our country and our democracy, we must keep faith with them."

Biden placed a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a solemn ceremony, where he was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Memorial Day ceremony is the latest in a string of events where Biden has focused on active and retired military personnel, including delivering the commencement speech on Saturday (May 26) at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Next week, the president will travel to Normandy, France, to participate in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. He is expected to give a major speech about the heroism of Allied forces in World War Two and the continuing threats to democracy today.