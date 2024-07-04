STORY: :: Biden presents the Medal of Honor posthumously

to the descendants of two Civil War veterans

:: July 3, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

BIDEN: "The very first recipients of the Medal of Honor were a small band known as Andrew's Raiders, named for a spy for the Union Army, James Andrews, who led one of the most daring operations in the entire Civil War. Every soldier who joined that mission was awarded the Medal of Honor except for two. Two soldiers who died because of that operation, but never received this recognition. Today we right that wrong. Today they finally receive the recognition they deserve."