Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit

11/11/2022 | 10:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Southeast Asian heads of government were due to hold talks on Saturday with a number of visiting global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, as the region tries to navigate the growing rivalry between China and Western powers.

Cambodia is hosting the Association of Southeast AsianNations (ASEAN) annual summit and a parallel East Asian Summit, with the regional bloc engaging with a host of leaders.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the leaders set to hold separate talks with the bloc on Saturday. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met ASEAN leaders on Friday.

The U.S. president will focus on the Indo-Pacific region and talk about U.S. commitment to a rules-based international order in the South China Sea in his discussions, senior administration officials said earlier this week.

Some analysts played down expectations of any dramatic developments from Biden's presence at the ASEAN meetings, but noted it provided more evidence of how the United States was getting back to "normal diplomacy".

"President Trump didn't attend a single East Asian Summit during four years in office," said Greg Poling, head of the Southeast Asia programme at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

One outcome of the trip would be the elevation of the U.S.-ASEAN partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership, he noted.

"That doesn't mean anything concrete, but symbolically it puts the U.S. at the same level as China," said Poling.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will alsoattend some meetings, while Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also in Cambodia after signing a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with ASEAN, as Kyiv seeks to strengthen ties with the bloc.

Officials expect a number of summits in the region in thenext seven days to be difficult, with discussions also expectedto include the war in Ukraine, climate and regional tensionsover the South China Sea. G20 leaders are meeting in Bali nextweek and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum willtake place in Bangkok after that.

ASEAN leaders on Friday issued a "warning" to Myanmar to make measurable progress on a peace plan or risk being barred from the bloc's meetings, as social and political chaos escalates in the country.

(Reporting by Cambodia bureau, Nandita Bose and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 2.63% 13596.1 Real-time Quote.-13.24%
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL 2.47% 13423.78 Real-time Quote.-14.35%
Latest news "Economy"
03:11aCricket-England just getting started in new era: Buttler
RE
03:00aCurbs on rights weaken Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say
RE
02:24aFertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
RE
02:10aWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
02:09aFTX U.S. General Counsel Ryne Miller Says FTX US And FTX.Com Moved All Digital Assets To Cold Storage Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings - Tweet
RE
02:09aFtx u.s. general counsel ryne miller says ftx us and ftx.com mov…
RE
02:06aCongo says it expelled Reuters journalist for alleged immigration breach
RE
02:04aHedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT
RE
01:47aJapan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
RE
01:42aCaspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will las..
2Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
3Ukraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'
4FTX officials appear to confirm potential hack to apps - CoinDesk
5Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds

HOT NEWS