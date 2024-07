(Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sit down with BET News for an interview that will air on Wednesday to discuss issues impacting the Black community, BET said in a statement on Saturday.

The interview with BET, an entertainment brand focused on the Black community and culture, comes amid questions regarding Biden's mental sharpness following his halting June 27 debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

