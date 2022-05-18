Biden invokes Defense Production Act for baby formula

Baby formula aisles at U.S. supermarkets have been decimated since top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.

On Monday, Abbott said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. health regulator to resume production of baby formula at its Michigan plant, a major step toward resolving the nationwide shortage.

In addition, Biden launched "Operation Fly Formula" to hasten imports of infant formula and get more formula to stores quickly.