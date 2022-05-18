Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for baby formula

05/18/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Biden also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas.

Baby formula aisles at U.S. supermarkets have been decimated since top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.

On Monday, Abbott said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. health regulator to resume production of baby formula at its Michigan plant, a major step toward resolving the nationwide shortage.

In addition, Biden launched "Operation Fly Formula" to hasten imports of infant formula and get more formula to stores quickly.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aChina's zero-COVID policy dashes global hopes for quick economic return to normal
RE
12:20aBiden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China
RE
12:19aMalaysia's April  exports rise 20.7%, above forecast
RE
12:19aIndian shares slump as inflation, economic slowdown fears linger
RE
12:15aCiti promotes Asia-based banker Valderrabano as global wealth COO
RE
12:13aWoodside shareholders approve BHP petroleum merger - proxy votes
RE
12:10aA MANUAL FOR GRIEF : How to handle loss at work
RE
12:08aBiden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China
RE
05/18Guatemalan congress approves $500 million loan from World Bank
RE
05/18More work to resume in Shanghai's zero-COVID areas from June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
2Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat
3Factbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
4Asian shares tumble as global growth fears mount
5Turquoise Hill to receive debt funding from Rio Tinto as it evaluates $..

HOT NEWS