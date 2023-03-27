WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spur the domestic production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related components, citing the technology's importance to national defense, according to a memorandum released by the White House.

Without presidential action under the act, "United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the capability for the needed industrial resource, material, or critical technology item in a timely manner," Biden wrote in the memo.

"I find that action to expand the domestic production capability for printed circuit boards and advanced packaging is necessary to avert an industrial resource or critical technology item shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability," Biden said.

Industry groups had called for such a move by Washington last year, saying there was not enough domestic production of PCBs and other components needed to support the U.S. electronics manufacturing industry. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)