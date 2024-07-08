STORY: :: Biden aims to ease supporter worries at campaign stops in Pennsylvania

:: July 7, 2024

:: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"Folks I know with every fiber of my being, I know I look like I'm 40 years old, but I've been around a little bit."

"With all kidding aside, you know, I've been doing this a long time and I, honest to God, have never more optimistic about America's future if we stick together. I really mean it."

"I'm about to host the NATO nations in Washington. We put them together. We've done, the world's looking to us, not a joke. The world is looking to America. Not to carry their burden, but to lead their hopes. Ladies and gentlemen, I know I'm going to be inclined to go on longer than I should here, so I'm not going to."

"We must unite America again. That's my goal. That's what we're going to do. God bless you all. And may God protect our troops."

Biden is facing growing calls to end his reelection bid after a halting performance in a June 27 debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Bishop Louis Felton, referring to Biden's Republican challenger without naming him, chided those who "make an issue of the president - that he is conditioned with stammering and not being able at certain times to bring forth words - while another person lies fluidly and you never challenge his lies."

Black voters are a critical part of Biden's base of support, and recent public opinion polling has shown their support for him softening.