Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden on Saturday criticized British Prime Minister Liz Truss's
original economic plan as a mistake and said he was not
concerned about the strength of the soaring U.S. dollar.
Truss on Friday fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng
and scrapped parts of their economic package after it sparked
financial market turmoil, including a steep dive in the value of
the pound.
Biden, a Democrat, frequently criticizes conservative
"trickle down" economic policies, associated in the United
States with former President Ronald Reagan and Republicans.
His White House, though, had previously declined to comment
on the Truss plan, which initially foresaw scrapping Britain's
45% top income tax rate.
"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," Biden
told reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon,
referring to the Truss proposal.
"I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy
at a time when - anyway, I just think - I disagreed with the
policy, but that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment,
not me."
Earlier on Saturday Britain's new finance minister
Jeremy Hunt said some of the country's taxes would go up and
tough spending decisions were needed, saying Truss had made
mistakes as she battles to keep her job just over a month into
her term.
High inflation is afflicting the United States and countries
worldwide, creating a political headache for Biden ahead of the
November midterm elections in which control of the U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate are at stake.
The dollar has soared against other currencies.
"I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm
concerned about the rest of the world," Biden said.
The president said the U.S. economy was robust.
"Our economy is strong as hell - the internals of it.
Inflation is worldwide. It's worse off everywhere else than it
is in the United States," he said.
"So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound
policy in other countries, not so much ours."
A Labor Department report on Thursday showed U.S. consumer
prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged
and the cost of food rose.
The president made his comments at the end of a multi-day
western swing that concluded in Oregon, where he sought to give
a political boost to Democrat Tina Kotek, who is running for
governor.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Portland, Oregon; Additional
reporting by by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Tom Hogue)