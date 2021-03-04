Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

03/04/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Meeting on infrastructure investment at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure.

The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with House of Representatives members including Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and congressman Sam Graves, the panel's top Republican.

Biden said at the beginning of the meeting that he aimed for the United States to "once again lead the world across the board in infrastructure" and said doing so "makes us a hell of a lot more competitive around the world." The White House has declined to say how much Biden will seek to spend on infrastructure or how he would pay for it.

DeFazio said after the meeting that Biden "wants to move as quickly as possible. He wants it to be very big and he feels that this is the key to the recovery package."

Graves said the infrastructure plan must be bipartisan and that a funding mechanism was needed.

"It cannot be a 'my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said, referring to previous Democratic legislation. "A highway bill cannot grow into a multi-trillion dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support."

Biden last month met with a bipartisan groups of senators on infrastructure.

Democrats narrowly control both the House and Senate. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump failed to agree with lawmakers on a major bill to repair and replace aging and dangerous bridges, airports, water pipes and other projects.

As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in fixing highways, bridges and airports; building climate-resilient homes; wiring cities for broadband internet; and encouraging the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars and installing electric vehicle charging stations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Will Dunham)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pConsumer Cos Fall After Yields, Oil Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:34pBiden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push
RE
05:32pBUZZ, the ETF of Social-Media Darlings, Drops in Trading Debut -- Update
DJ
05:25pPowell pledges Fed easy policy patience, markets look impatient
RE
05:25pFed's Powell pledges patience, says easy policy appropriate
RE
05:24pBoeing looking for new $4 billion revolving credit facility - source
RE
05:22pBroadcom shares fall as chip sales disappoint
RE
05:17pHealth Care Down As Risk Aversion Weighs On Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:14pTexas electric industry financial crisis to grow as more costs surface
RE
05:11pIndustrials Down After Powell Interview -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments
2Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
3EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage, U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
5Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ