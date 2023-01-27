Advanced search
Biden monitoring situation as Tyre Nichols video released -White House

01/27/2023
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers an economic speech at SteamFitters UA Local 602 in Springfield

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday was monitoring the situation in Memphis on Friday ahead of the release of a video in the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody, the White House said.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House has been in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure that they are prepared if protests turn violent.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
