Biden monitoring situation as Tyre Nichols video released -White House
01/27/2023 | 02:38pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday was monitoring the situation in Memphis on Friday ahead of the release of a video in the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody, the White House said.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House has been in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure that they are prepared if protests turn violent.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)