Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration
should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising
gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the
gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New
York.
Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in
U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more
than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas
for the producers to pump more crude.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last Monday Biden
could act, but there was still no word on whether he would
authorize a sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve,
which is held in a series of caverns on the Texas and Louisiana
coasts.
Analysts have warned a release from the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve would only produce a short-term effect, as it would not
increase U.S. production capacity.
As the U.S. economy reawakens after the coronavirus
pandemic, supply and demand cannot keep up, especially with
supply chain disruptions, Schumer said.
"No industry is spared. But fuel gasoline is the worst of
all," Schumer said. "Let's get the price of gas down right now.
And this will do it."
Last week, 11 Senate Democrats urged Biden in a letter to
tap the SPR and ban crude oil exports to lower gas prices,
citing OPEC constraints on supplies and U.S. exports.
"Continued U.S. exports and overseas supply collusion could
be devastating to many in our states, contributing to higher
bills for American families and businesses," the senators, from
New England states and Pennsylvania, wrote on Nov. 8.
