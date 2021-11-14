Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

11/14/2021 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York.

Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last Monday Biden could act, but there was still no word on whether he would authorize a sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is held in a series of caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Analysts have warned a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would only produce a short-term effect, as it would not increase U.S. production capacity.

As the U.S. economy reawakens after the coronavirus pandemic, supply and demand cannot keep up, especially with supply chain disruptions, Schumer said.

"No industry is spared. But fuel gasoline is the worst of all," Schumer said. "Let's get the price of gas down right now. And this will do it."

Last week, 11 Senate Democrats urged Biden in a letter to tap the SPR and ban crude oil exports to lower gas prices, citing OPEC constraints on supplies and U.S. exports.

"Continued U.S. exports and overseas supply collusion could be devastating to many in our states, contributing to higher bills for American families and businesses," the senators, from New England states and Pennsylvania, wrote on Nov. 8.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : Conference Concludes with Focus on Korea, Officer Elections
PU
01:25pBiden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation
RE
01:22pFBI, On Incident Involving Fake Emails, Says No Actor Was Able To Access Or Compromise Any Data Or PII On FBI’s Network
RE
01:22pFbi - no actor was able to access or compromise any data or personal identifiable information on the fbi’s network
RE
01:21pFbi - aware of software misconfiguration that temporarily allowed actor to leverage the law enforcement enterprise portal (leep) to send fake emails
RE
01:21pFbi statement on incident involving fake emails
RE
01:13pHow a dispute over coal nearly sank the Glasgow Climate Pact
RE
12:33pVolvo Car considers opening third plant in Europe
RE
12:29pBiden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says
RE
12:22pBMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing..
3Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation 9M 2021
4Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement
5Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'

HOT NEWS