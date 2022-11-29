Advanced search
Biden nominates U.S. attorneys in California, Kansas

11/29/2022 | 09:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkeys in the annual ceremony at the White House

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the latest nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys, including in the San Francisco area.

Biden nominated Ismail "Izzy" Ramsey, a Harvard-trained former prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of California, an office that tackles high-profile crime in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.

He also nominated Kate E. Brubacher, a Yale-trained former county prosecutor in Missouri, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Kansas.

Ramsey is a founding partner of Ramsey & Ehrlich LLP in Berkeley, California, where he has worked since 2006. Ramsey previously served as an assistant United States attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California from 1999 to 2003. 

Brubacher served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Jackson County, Missouri attorney's office from 2016 to August 2022, where she helped direct a program to stem gun violence in the urban core.

The president has now announced 67 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys.

Biden has relied on U.S. attorneys to help combat gun violence, including directing them to increase resources dedicated to district-specific violent crime strategies.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
