(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee to take over the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is pledging to help remake the agency's workplace culture following a sexual harassment scandal that saw its current chairman offer to resign earlier this year, according to prepared testimony released late on Wednesday.

"I would prioritize a complete overhaul of the FDIC's workplace culture," Christy Goldsmith Romero, a current member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in prepared remarks that cited the results of an independent investigation.

"It must not continue, and I would bring accountability."

Goldsmith Romero is among officials due to appear Thursday for confirmation hearings before the Senate Banking Committee.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison)