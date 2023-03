STORY: "So I again call on Congress to pass the assault weapons ban, pass it. It should not be a partisan issue. It's a common sense issue. We have to act now," Biden added.

New details about Audrey Elizabeth Hale emerged hours after police released harrowing video showing officers storming the Covenant School and conducting a room-to-room search before confronting and fatally shooting the assailant.

Hale used two assault weapons and a handgun during the assault on the elementary school, the latest in a long string of U.S. mass shootings that have turned guns into a hot-button political issue.