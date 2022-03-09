Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

03/09/2022 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ilustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies on U.S. Dollar banknotes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues, the White House said.

Bitcoin surged on the news as the administration's holistic and deliberative approach calmed market fears about an immediate regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. In midday trading, bitcoin rose 9.1% to $42,280, on track for its largest percentage gain since Feb. 28.

Biden's order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

Wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market, which surged past $3 trillion in November, is essential to ensure U.S. national security, financial stability and U.S. competitiveness, and stave off the growing threat of cyber crime, administration officials said.

Analysts view the long-awaited executive order as a stark acknowledgement of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies and their potential consequences for the U.S. and global financial systems.

"The growth in cryptocurrencies has been explosive," Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for economics, said in an interview with CNN.

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets can affect how people access banking, whether consumers are safe and protected from volatility, and the primacy of the U.S. dollar in the global economy, he said.

The executive order is part of an effort to promote responsible innovation but mitigates the risk to consumers, investors and businesses, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said in a statement.

"We are clear-eyed that 'financial innovation' of the past has too often not benefited working families, while exacerbating inequality and increasing systemic financial risk," they said.

One key objective is to redress inefficiencies in the current U.S. payments system and boost financial inclusion, especially of poor Americans, about 5% of whom do not currently have bank accounts due to high fees, one official said.

Another key measure directs the government to assess the technological infrastructure needed for a potential U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - an electronic version of dollar bills in your pocket.

But it could take years to develop and introduce a "digital dollar," administration officials cautioned on Wednesday, noting that the Federal Reserve in January had referred the issue to Congress.

Administration officials said the United States was taking great care to decide whether - and how - to move forward with developing a digital dollar, given the dollar's role as the world's primary reserve currency.

"We've got to be very, very deliberate about that analysis because the implications of our moving in this direction are profound for the country that issues the world's primary reserve currency," one of the officials said.

The order also encourages the Federal Reserve to continue research and development efforts.

Nine countries have launched central bank digital currencies, and 16 others - including China - have begun development of such digital assets, according to the Atlantic Council https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/cbdctracker, leading some in Washington to worry that the dollar could lose some of its dominance to China.

The U.S. dollar remains underpinned by key fundamentals, including a commitment to transparency, the rule of law and the full independence of the Federal Reserve, the official said.

"The dollar's role has been and will continue to be crucial to the stability of the international monetary system as a whole. Foreign central bank digital currencies and their introduction by themselves do not threaten this dominance," the official said.

Asked whether China could develop a competitive advantage if it moved sooner, one administration official said U.S. officials would monitor developments with an eye to maintaining the centrality of the dollar in the global economy.

The order asks for over a dozen reports, including by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to assess issues raised by cryptocurrencies, including systemic risk and consumer protection.

One key objective is to redress inefficiencies in the current U.S. payments system and boost financial inclusion, especially of poor Americans, about 5% of whom do not currently have bank accounts due to high fees, an official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Katanga Johnson; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Michelle Price, Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Porter)

By Andrea Shalal and Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.66% 0.73157 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.58% 1.31751 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.77919 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.64% 1.10784 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.66% 0.013097 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.68339 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pGranholm says 'right now we need oil and gas production to rise…
RE
02:54pGranholm says dept of energy and biden administration is pragmat…
RE
02:51pGranholm says we 'still have to reckon with the impact of climat…
RE
02:51pGranholm says 'in this moment of crisis we need more supply' - c…
RE
02:51pGranholm says that includes strategic reserves releases and ener…
RE
02:50pUs energy secretary granholm says 'we have to responsibly increa…
RE
02:50pUs energy secretary jennifer granholm says the impacts of higher…
RE
02:48pHilton to suspend development activity in Russia
RE
02:47pFactbox-Where S.Korea's conservative president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol stands on the issues
RE
02:46pEni suspends the purchase of oil from Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
4Wall St surges back led by tech, financials as oil plunges
5World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..

HOT NEWS