STORY: President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Monday that expands government research on women's health, while pledging $200 million to better understand issues including sexual and reproductive conditions.

"Think of all the breakthroughs we've made in medicine across the board, but women have not been the focus. Research has been taking much too long to get to you all. [FLASH] I'm going to ensure that women's health is integrated and prioritized across the entire federal government. It's not just the women's health, not just the NIH, the National Science Foundation, the Defense Department, the Environmental Protection Agency. I mean, across the board, this is really serious."

Biden is also ordering his administration to report on progress they are making to erase gender gaps in research and to study how to use artificial intelligence to improve women's health research.

First Lady Jill Biden said Monday's executive order will require medical research to better track differences between women and men.

"Even though women are half the population, women's health research has been underfunded and under studied. Too many of our medications, treatments and medical school textbooks are based on men and their bodies. But that ends today."

Women make up more than half of the electorate and Democrats think attacks on women's healthcare could animate voters, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade abortion rights in 2022.

[VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS] "At this moment, in states across our nation, we are witnessing a full-on attack against hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights, including the right of women to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do."

Biden has asked Congress for $12 billion in new funding for women's health research. His administration will spend the $200 million announced on Monday during the 2025 fiscal year, which starts this October, if Congress grants the funding levels Biden has requested.