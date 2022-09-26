Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden plan to cancel some U.S. student loan debt will cost $400 billion -CBO

09/26/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden hosts British rocker Elton John at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's executive actions cancelling some student loan debt will cost about $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Caitlin Webber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pFed officials stare down market volatility, say inflation remains paramount focus
RE
03:10pBP halts oil production at two platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.10% to Settle at $6.9030 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pAnalysis-Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
RE
03:04pDepositions of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal have been postponed -sources
RE
03:02pMexican central bank seen pushing key rate to record 9.25% - Reuters poll
RE
02:55pDepositions of elon musk, twitter ceo parag agrawal have been po…
RE
02:52pPeru sol currency moves -0.72% to close at 3.9390/3.9410 soles p…
RE
02:52pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 824 mln soles…
RE
02:40pWall Street drops; S&P 500 relinquishes summer gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
2China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
3Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
4Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS