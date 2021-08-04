Biden plans shift in arms export policy to favor human rights -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration is preparing an overhaul of arms export policy to
increase the emphasis on human rights, a departure from former
President Donald Trump's prioritization of economic benefits to
U.S. defense contractors, four people familiar with the
initiative said.
Defense companies and activists scrutinize such policies for
insight into the administration's posture as it balances the
commercial interests of exporters like Lockheed Martin Co
and Raytheon Technologies against the country's
stated commitment to human rights.
Two State Department deputy assistant secretaries will brief
congressional staff on Biden's draft Conventional Arms Transfer
(CAT) Policy on Friday, said two of the people familiar with the
situation, with a formal unveiling expected as soon as
September.
The administration briefed a smaller group of congressional
aides about two weeks ago, outlining a State Department desire
for a "more robust" review of weapons sales with more input from
the department's human rights bureau, an administration source
and a congressional aide who participated said.
Details of the proposed shift have yet to be finalized and
are being circulated to other, more export-friendly agencies
like the Department of Defense, the people said. The Pentagon
has traditionally advocated for putting weapons in the hands of
allies so U.S. forces can rely on them more heavily in overseas
conflicts.
One congressional aide involved in briefings on the matter
said he expected any policy change would have the most impact on
sales of smaller weapons such as assault rifles and surveillance
equipment, which can be used by police or paramilitary forces
against domestic populations.
A senior administration official confirmed that the new CAT
policy was being worked on and "will help us build and maintain
strategic partnerships that best reflect the values and
interests of the United States."
The new policy would also "more robustly discuss"
connections between arms transfers and human rights, the
official said.
The revamped policy could affect sales to countries like the
Philippines, where human rights groups have called for
investigation of police use of lethal force during raids.
Sales of major systems, such as air defense systems or naval
systems, could be slowed although they likely would still go
ahead.
"In some cases it will add an extra layer to getting to yes
on a particular case," the congressional aide said.
PROGRESSIVE PRESSURE
Advocates of a stronger emphasis on human rights said the
shift could affect sales to countries like Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates, especially given pressure from the
progressive wing of Biden's Democratic Party over the toll on
civilians of their raids in the civil war in Yemen.
"A new U.S. approach to arms sales is sorely needed. We must
move beyond approaching arms sales as purely a transaction,"
said Rachel Stohl, vice president at the Stimson Center in
Washington.
"Overall, the Biden people seem to be in the same mode as
the Trump people in promoting arms exports," the congressional
aide said, noting that the tempo of weapons sales under the
Biden administration is about the same as under Trump.
The United States is easily the world's biggest arms
merchant, selling over $100 billion in weapons, services and
training a year.
Trump, a Republican who favored weapons sales as a way to
create U.S. jobs, rolled out in 2018 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-arms/trump-launches-effort-to-boost-u-s-weapons-sales-abroad-idUSKBN1HQ2E6
a new version of the CAT policy that gave commercial concerns
as much weight as human rights in deciding whether to approve
weapons sales.
U.S. weapons manufacturers backed Trump's strategy https://www.reuters.com/article/cbusiness-us-usa-trump-arms-insight-idCAKBN1HO2PT-OCABS,
which called for Cabinet secretaries to act as closers on major
arms deals and sent top government officials to promote U.S.
weapons at international air shows and arms bazaars.
Trump himself promoted arms deals in meetings and
conversations with foreign leaders, including pressing the emir
of Kuwait to move forward with a $10 billion fighter jet deal.
He controversially cast aside congressional review of major
arms deals to push through a massive sale of smart bombs and
other weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, despite concerns
about the Yemen war and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump said Riyadh was spending billions "on the purchase of
military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and
many other great U.S. defense contractors" and canceling the
contracts would be "foolish."
