Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News

08/13/2021 | 08:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees the swaps and futures markets, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Behnam has been leading the Wall Street regulator on an interim basis since Biden took office in January.

The White House recently decided to pick Behnam for the role on a permanent basis, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The timing of an official announcement is still weeks away, Bloomberg News reported.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aChina tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
RE
01:42aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) Records Best Ever Q1 Performance since inception
PU
08/13Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support
RE
08/13WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Mexico logs $10 bln in foreign outflows from debt market, on track for record year
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Ford says it will seek to have gm's "cruise" and "super cruise" trademarks rescinded
RE
08/13Droughts pose global risk to hydropower
RE
08/13IBM to allow only fully vaccinated to return to U.S. offices from September 7
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips, little changed on week despite weaker demand forecasts
2Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
3BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A, Operational U..

HOT NEWS